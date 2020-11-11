SEARCH
EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for supply of 300 mln doses of COVID vaccine

11 Nov 2020 / 19:39 H.

    BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

    The move follows Pfizer's announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, making them the first drugmakers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

