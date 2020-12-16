EU should "see sense" and agree Brexit trade deal, says UK PM Johnson

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped the European Union would "see sense" and agree a post-Brexit trade deal, adding all the bloc needed to do was recognise Britain's right to sovereignty.

"Every hope I have (is) that our friends and partners across the Channel will see sense and do a deal, and all that that takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to want to be able to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds," he told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)