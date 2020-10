BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union will allow non-members such as Britain and the United States to take part in future joint EU defence projects, but only on an exceptional basis, three EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

The decision resolves a long saga over whether Britain, which has left the bloc, could take part in a new EU defence pact, known as Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)