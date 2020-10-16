EU to continue seeking comprehensive and fair Brexit deal, Ireland says

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Union countries want their chief negotiator Michel Barnier to continue seeking a comprehensive free trade deal on the bloc's future relationship with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday.

At a meeting with EU countries on Wednesday, Barnier "was given the necessary flexibility to continue with the negotiations on behalf of the European Council to ensure a comprehensive, fair and free trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union," Martin said.

"That's how we would like to see things evolve from now, and in the future weeks, to bring this to a conclusion," he said. (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Marine Strauss)