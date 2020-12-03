EU, UK negotiators to assess state of trade talks Thursday or Friday - sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - EU and UK Brexit negotiators will review overall progress in trade talks on Thursday or Friday, officials within the bloc told Reuters.

Three EU diplomats said separately they hoped the negotiators - the EU's Michel Barnier and Britain's David Frost - could seal a deal as soon as on Friday or at the weekend.

Speaking separately, another source following the Brexit talks said the next 24-48 hours would be "crucial" towards getting a deal that would aim to uphold free trade between Britain and the 27-nation EU from 2021. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers)