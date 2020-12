BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to cooperate more with Turkey to tackle migration, European Council President Charles Michel said after a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

"We want responsible cooperation with Turkey," Michel told a news conference.

Turkey hosts thousands of Syrian migrants migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in EU countries. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Foo Yun Chee Editing by John Chalmers)