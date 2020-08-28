SEARCH
EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

28 Aug 2020 / 18:11 H.

    BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

    On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

    "Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

    ($1 = 0.8411 euros) (Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

