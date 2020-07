BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has elected Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as its new chair, an EU source said on Thursday.

He will take over from the outgoing president Mario Centeno on July 13 and will serve a two and half year mandate until the end of 2022. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)