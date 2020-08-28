Europe and China must keep conversation going - Merkel

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Europe and China should keep the conversation going on topics on which they can cooperate, such as climate change, but also on difficult topics on which they do not agree, such as Hong Kong, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"We also need to talk about topics where we are of different opinions. That includes things that are happening in Hong Kong at the moment," she told journalists at a news conference.

"We want to continue the conversation and set an example for multilateralism."

(Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)