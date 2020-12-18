Europe purchases 80 mln more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Drug developer Moderna Inc said on Friday the European Commission had exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The European Commission's total order commitment to date was now 160 million doses, and the first deliveries of the vaccine to European countries was slated to begin in early 2021 following regulatory approval, the company said. (https://bwnews.pr/3gYEjNX)

Moderna's shares pared some losses to trade nearly flat before the bell.