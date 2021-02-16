SEARCH
European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty

16 Feb 2021 / 04:25 H.

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday that he welcomed the support of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty.

    "I welcome the support of Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery", Michel said in a tweet.

    Johnson said earlier he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

    (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

