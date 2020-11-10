SEARCH
European parliament, EU governments reach deal on EU 2021-2027 budget

10 Nov 2020 / 22:39 H.

    BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Parliament and EU governments' negotiators agreed on Tuesday the details of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, clearing a crucial step for the activation of the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro recovery package to make the economy greener and more digital.

    "A deal for Europe - Council and European Parliament negotiators reach political agreement on the EU budget & recovery package," the spokesman for the German presidency of the EU said on Twitter.

    "Main elements: Targeted reinforcement of Flag of European Union programs while respecting (EU summit) conclusions," he said, the agreement still needed formal endorsement. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

