European shares inch higher with eyes on ECB

Sept 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors awaiting signs of more stimulus from the European Central Bank in the face of a strong euro, although it is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.2%, as traders stayed away from making big bets ahead of the policy statement.

Investors will be focussed on commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will address a surging euro amid an economic recovery losing steam and anaemic inflation expectations.

The rate-sensitive European banks sector index was down 0.2%, while travel and leisure stocks bounced 0.7% following steep declines in the previous session.

Norway's Equinor rose 0.9% after it agreed to sell a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP for $1.1 billion. BP shares fell 1.0%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)