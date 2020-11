Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is looking into a way of fast-tracking any Brexit deal, a Sky News reporter tweeted on Monday.

A Brexit deal is now very likely to be "EU-only" rather than a "mixed" deal, the tweet https://twitter.com/adamparsons/status/1328406391879503873 said, citing sources. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)