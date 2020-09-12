SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

EUROPEAN UNION URGES ALL PARTIES AGREE TO UNCONDITIONAL CEASEFIRE IN AFGHANISTAN - OFFICIAL

12 Sep 2020 / 15:46 H.

    EUROPEAN UNION URGES ALL PARTIES AGREE TO UNCONDITIONAL CEASEFIRE IN AFGHANISTAN - OFFICIAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast