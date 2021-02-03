SEARCH
Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam to proceed in limited format - organizers

03 Feb 2021 / 20:16 H.

    AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

    Some performances will be held in the city on May 18, 20 and 22, in a "socially distanced" way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audience would be allowed in. Some delegations may submit recorded performances.

