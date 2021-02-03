Ex-chairman of Malaysian palm agency Felda found guilty of bribery - report

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Malaysia's state palm plantation agency Felda was sentenced on Wednesday to six years' jail and a fine of 15.45 million ringgit ($3.82 million) after being found guilty of bribery, national news agency Bernama reported.

The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has for years been dogged by allegations of corruption and poor management, which sent its losses and debts soaring over the past decade.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court convicted Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, who led Felda from 2011 to 2017, of nine counts of bribery for illegally receiving about 3 million ringgit ($741,840) linked to the purchase of a Malaysian hotel, Bernama reported.

The court, however, allowed the jail sentence and fine to be stayed pending an appeal. Mohamad Isa has denied the charges.

The appeal was expected to be filed on Thursday, Mohamad Isa's lawyer Salehuddin Saidin told a televised news conference.

Prosecutors have said Mohamad Isa approved the 160 million ringgit ($39.56 million) hotel purchase without seeking approval from Felda's board, and received the bribes in payment for enabling the deal.

In 2017, Mohamad Isa was replaced as chairman of Felda and listed unit FGV Holdings, one of the world's largest palm oil plantation operators, amid reports of suspicious transactions and deals at both entities.

A government inquiry in 2019 cited mismanagement and bad investments among the reasons for Felda's troubles.

($1 = 4.0440 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)