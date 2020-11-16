Ex-Dodgers manager Lasorda in ICU

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is in the intensive care unit of an Orange County, Calif., hospital, the team announced Sunday morning.

The Dodgers tweeted that the 93-year-old was "resting comfortably."

"The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the team statement said.

The team didn't release any information about Lasorda's diagnosis. TMZ Sports reported that Lasorda has a heart condition and that his hospitalization was not due to COVID-19.

Lasorda was a pitcher and signed at age 18 with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, then served two years in the military. In 1948, he returned to the minor leagues with the Schenectady Blue Jays and struck out 25 batters in a game.

He toiled in the minor leagues until he made his major-league pitching debut for the Dodgers in 1954, where he spent two seasons. He retired in 1960 and joined the Dodgers as a scout until 1965.

He managed in the team's minor-league system from 1966-72, and in 1973 was promoted to third-base coach for the Dodgers by manager Walter Alston. When Alston retired after 23 seasons as manager, Lasorda took over.

Lasorda's Dodgers won the National League championship in 1977 and '78 in his first two seasons but lost both World Series to the New York Yankees. Lasorda's teams won the World Series in 1981 and 1988, and they won eight division titles.

In all, Lasorda managed the Dodgers to a 1,599-1,439-2 record in 3,040 games. He was the Manager of the Year twice (1983 and '88), managed four All-Star teams and retired in 1996 after suffering a heart attack.

Lasorda was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic Baseball Team to a gold medal in the Sydney Games.

--Field Level Media