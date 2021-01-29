Ex-Red Wings G Jimmy Howard announces retirement

Longtime Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard retired Thursday after 14 NHL seasons.

Howard, 36, finished his career with a 246-196-70 record, 24 shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 543 games (518 starts) from 2005-20.

"I've decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter," Howard posted on Instagram. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I'm forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication."

Howard said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and coaching his son's hockey team.

Howard appeared in four games for Detroit in 2007-08, the last time the team hoisted the Stanley Cup.

He became the Red Wings' regular starter in 2009-10 and was runner-up for the Calder Trophy. He made the All-Star team in 2012, 2015 and 2019, although he did not play in the 2015 game due to a groin injury.

A second-round draft pick in 2003, Howard ranks third in Detroit history in wins by a goalie (246) behind only Hall of Famer Terry Sawchuk (350) and Chris Osgood (317). He is the franchise's career leader in saves (13,970).

Howard's postseason numbers include a 21-26 record, 2.58 GAA, .918 save percentage and three shutouts.

General manager Steve Yzerman announced in October that the team would not re-sign the veteran for 2020-21. Thomas Greiss and Jonathan Bernier have handled the goaltending duties this season.

