EXCLUSIVE-Biden to name former Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary: sources

By Jarrett Renshaw and David Shepardson

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 15 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg, his former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Buttigieg, 38, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has never held federal office, dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Biden in March, helping the former vice president build momentum toward capturing their party's presidential nomination.

