EXCLUSIVE-Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer, leader Joey Gibson -spokesman

05 Sep 2020 / 04:28 H.

    SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a spokesman told Reuters.

    Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies and attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups in the Portland area.

    One group supporter was killed this week after taking part in a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks that clashed with protesters in downtown Portland. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra Maler)

