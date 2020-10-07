EXCLUSIVE-France, Germany to propose Russia sanctions at EU level

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France and Germany have put together proposed sanctions against Russian individuals over the poisoning in Russia of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent in the banned Novichok family, four diplomats said on Wednesday.

The two will propose the sanctions in Brussels later this week ahead of a European Union foreign ministers' meeting next week.

The sanction proposals would be on Russian GRU military intelligence officials, two diplomats said. (Reporting by John Irish, Michel Rose and Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)