EXCLUSIVE-Georgia Secretary of State opens investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn election

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Georgia Secretary of State's office has formally opened an investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, an official in the office told Reuters.

The investigation comes after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election results based on false voter fraud claims.

"The Secretary of State's office investigates complaints it receives," said Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State's office, describing the investigation as "fact finding and administrative."

"Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general," he said. (Reporting by Linda So. Editing by Jason Szep)