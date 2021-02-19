EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicised any coronavirus vaccine, as he sought to reassure residents worried about China's Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.

Chan told Reuters that standards had not been lowered to accept the Sinovac vaccine and there was no pressure from Beijing to get it approved in the Chinese special administrative region.

"The government has not politicised any vaccine. In fact, we really think that one should not politicise any of the vaccination process, because really the COVID-19 vaccine is our hope," she said in an interview at her office in government headquarters. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and John Stonestreet)