EXCLUSIVE-Tennis-Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days, three cities

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will be held over 11 days rather than seven and most likely across three cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

The change was proposed by the ITF's event partner Kosmos Tennis, the Spanish-based investment firm who are pumping in $3 billion over 25 years, and agreed by the ITF Board.

This year's event will take place from Nov. 25-Dec. 5.

The ITF also confirmed that two more European cities are being sought to share the staging of the 2021 Finals with Madrid which hosted the first edition of the revamped event in 2019.

Another proposal agreed by the ITF will be to trim the Finals from 18 to 16 teams from 2022 onwards. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Christian Radnedge)