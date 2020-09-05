EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting for China's SMIC

By Idrees Ali and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official said, as the United States escalates its crackdown on Chinese companies. A Pentagon spokeswoman said the Department of Defense is working with other agencies to determine whether to make the move against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, which would force U.S. suppliers to seek a special license before shipping to the company. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)