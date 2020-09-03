EXCLUSIVE-UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register - letter

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss has reversed an earlier decision to remove meetings she held with a free-market think tank from the public record, a letter written to the opposition Labour Party showed on Thursday.

Two meetings and a dinner with the Institute of Economic Affairs were removed from government-published transparency data in August after the department said they were held in a personal capacity, not in her role as trade minister.

On Thursday, one of Truss's junior ministers replied to Labour to say that the meetings would now be reinstated on the public record, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)