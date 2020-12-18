Expansion Austin FC acquire NYCFC captain Ring

Expansion outfit Austin FC acquired New York City FC captain Alexander Ring on Thursday in exchange for up to $1.25 million in general allocation money if performance-based incentives are met.

NYCFC received $500,000 in 2021 general allocation money and $250,000 in 2022 general allocation money in exchange. The remaining $500,000 is based on unspecified incentives.

The move reunites Ring with Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna, who signed the midfielder from Kaiserslautern in 2017 when he was sporting director of NYCFC.

"We are very excited to add Alex to our squad. He is a highly regarded MLS player who can play in multiple positions," Reyna said in a statement. "He has been a key piece in one of the best MLS teams in the last four to five years. He sets a high standard in training and is someone who is a top professional. Alex will be a great addition to our club."

Ring, 29, has collected 10 goals and 13 assists in 113 career matches (112 starts) with NYCFC. He was named the club's captain prior to the 2019 season.

"I am looking forward to this new challenge and opportunity with Austin," Ring said. "It's exciting to be a part of something from the very beginning. I have seen the progress with the stadium and St. David's Performance Center and the hype around the city and the club. I can't wait to join my teammates and meet our fans."

