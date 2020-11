NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - An explosion under a bridge in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa injured one man on Wednesday, a federal police spokesman said.

There was no indication the blast was related to the conflict in the northern Tigray region were federal troops are fighting forces loyal to local leaders.

The man lost a leg, the spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alex Richardson)