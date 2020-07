DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - An explosion has set a fuel tank on fire in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Iran's Mizan news agency reported, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

"An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area," Mizan said, but there were no reports of casualties. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)