Extinction Rebellion to target London's "institutions of power" in new protests

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Climate change protestors will target Britain's parliament and other institutions of power next week when it restarts large-scale protests for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers Extinction Rebellion said on Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion said small-scale, regional protests would also take place over the coming weekend ahead of larger scale demonstrations in London, Cardiff and Manchester.

"In London, we're going to be gathering in Parliament Square, and around parliament on (Sept) 1st," Extinction Rebellion organiser Anneka Sutcliffe said in an online briefing.

"In the following few days we'll be taking our action to other key institutions of power to really demonstrate the harm that our government are doing." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Marc Jones)