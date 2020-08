STOCKHOLM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign minister said she had been invited to an extraordinary EU foreign affairs meeting on Friday to discuss potential sanctions on Belarus following Sunday's presidential election there.

"This morning there has been a summons to an extraordinary EU foreign ministers' meeting on Friday where we will discuss precisely this (sanctions)," Foreign Minster Ann Linde told Swedish radio in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Catherine Evans)