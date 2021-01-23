FA Cup Results

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Friday (start times are BST) 4th Round -------------------------------------------------- Chorley (0) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) 1 Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Arsenal (1215) Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool (1500) Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle (1500) West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers (1500) Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (1500) Barnsley v Norwich City (1500) Millwall v Bristol City (1500) Cheltenham Town v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Luton Town (1200) Fulham v Burnley (1430) Brentford v Leicester City (1430) Manchester United v Liverpool (1700) Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (2000) Monday, January 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town (1900)