FA Cup Results

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ---------------------------------------------------------------- Darlington v Cambridge City (15:00) Stafford Rangers v Skelmersdale United (15:00) Solihull Moors v Wrexham (15:00) Banbury United v Bury Town (15:00) South Shields v Halifax Town (15:00) Ilkeston Town v Hartlepool United (15:00) United of Manchester v Guiseley (15:00) King's Lynn Town v Notts County cancelled Stockport County v Chesterfield (15:00) Chester v Marine (15:00) Maidenhead United v Cray Valley PM (15:00) Canvey Island v Cray Wanderers (15:00) Wealdstone v Hayes & Yeading United (15:00) Sutton United v Bromley (15:00) Tonbridge Angels v Taunton Town (15:00) Hemel Hempstead Town v Hampton & Richmond (15:00) Aldershot Town v Woking (15:00) Brackley Town v Marske United (15:00) Maldon & Tiptree v Haringey Borough (15:00) Dagenham & Redbridge v Hartley Wintney (15:00) Leiston v Barnet (15:00) Weymouth v Oxford City (15:00) Eastbourne Borough v Dulwich Hamlet (15:00) Eastleigh v Weston-super-Mare (15:00) Sholing v Torquay United (15:00) Bath City v Havant & Waterlooville (15:00) Boreham Wood v Wimborne Town (15:00) Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic (15:00) Concord Rangers v Chippenham Town (15:00) Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fylde v Altrincham (1400/1300) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (2045/1945)