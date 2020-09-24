FA Cup Results

Sep 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Wednesday (start times are BST) 1st Round Qualifying --------------------------------------------------------- Grays Athletic () 3 Potton United () 1 Kidlington () 5 Salisbury () 3 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-2 Kidlington win 5-3 on penalties Larkhall Athletic () 3 Bitton () 2 Tiverton Town () 2 Bideford () 0 Highworth Town () 5 Melksham Town () 6 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-5 Melksham Town win 6-5 on penalties Worcester City () 2 Stafford Rangers () 3 Sutton Common Rovers () 1 Metropolitan Police () 3 Wingate & Finchley () 1 Folkestone Invicta () 4 Cray Wanderers () 3 Fisher () 1 Cray Valley PM () 3 Burgess Hill Town () 1 Tavistock () 5 Gosport Borough () 7 .... full-time: 2-2 penalties: 3-5 Gosport Borough win 7-5 on penalties