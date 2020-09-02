FA Cup Summaries

Sep 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) Extra Preliminary Round ................................................................. Brislington () 0 Cadbury Heath () 2 ................................................................. Easington Sports () 2 Tring Athletic () 0 ................................................................. Ardley United (19:30) Edgware Town ................................................................. Leighton Town () 3 Abingdon United () 0 ................................................................. East Preston () 0 Chatham Town () 2 ................................................................. Buckland Athletic () 6 Bitton () 4 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Buckland Athletic win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Wells City () 2 Bovey Tracey () 0 ................................................................. Shepton Mallet () 3 Torrington () 0 ................................................................. Newcastle Benfield () 5 Seaham Red Star () 4 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Newcastle Benfield win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Uckfield Town () 0 Little Common () 1 ................................................................. Lancing () 13 Phoenix Sports () 14 At full time: 3-3 After extra time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 10-11 Phoenix Sports win 14-13 on penalties ................................................................. Pagham () 2 Fleet Town () 1 ................................................................. Crowborough Athletic () 3 Crawley Down Gatwick () 4 ................................................................. Stone Old Alleynians () 1 Tividale () 4 At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 1-4 Tividale win 4-1 on penalties ................................................................. Bewdley Town () 1 OJM Black Country () 5 ................................................................. Romulus () 3 Coventry Sphinx () 4 At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Coventry Sphinx win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Chelmsley Town () 0 Shifnal Town () 3 ................................................................. Westfields () 2 Brocton () 0 ................................................................. Heather St Johns () 0 Walsall Wood () 1 ................................................................. Whitchurch Alport () 3 Haughmond () 1 ................................................................. Racing Club Warwick () 3 AFC Wulfrunians () 0 ................................................................. Anstey Nomads () 3 Sleaford Town () 0 ................................................................. Lutterworth Town () 2 Staveley MW () 0 ................................................................. Radford () 4 Shepshed Dynamo () 5 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Shepshed Dynamo win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Spalding United () 1 Barton Town Old Boys () 3 ................................................................. Quorn () 2 Melton Town () 0 ................................................................. AFC Mansfield () 2 Sherwood Colliery () 1 ................................................................. Long Eaton United () 3 Grimsby Borough () 1 ................................................................. Newark Flowserve () 4 Deeping Rangers () 0 ................................................................. Maltby Main () 2 Handsworth () 1 ................................................................. 1874 Northwich () 1 Warrington Rylands () 6 ................................................................. Clanfield 85 () 0 Long Crendon () 1 ................................................................. Leverstock Green () 3 Wembley () 1 ................................................................. Tuffley Rovers () 2 Harefield United () 5 ................................................................. Holmer Green () 3 Shrivenham () 2 ................................................................. Winslow United () 2 Newport Pagnell Town () 1 ................................................................. Cribbs () 3 Newent Town () 1 ................................................................. Aylesbury Vale Dynamos () 1 Windsor () 2 ................................................................. Lydney Town () 0 Fairford Town () 1 ................................................................. Risborough Rangers () 4 Longlevens () 1 ................................................................. AFC Dunstable () 4 Hallen () 0 ................................................................. Royal Wootton () 6 Chipping Sodbury Town () 3 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-1 Royal Wootton win 6-3 on penalties ................................................................. Burnham () 5 Cheltenham Saracens () 3 At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Burnham win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. North Greenford United () 1 Brimscombe & Thrupp () 2 ................................................................. CB Hounslow United () 6 Banstead Athletic () 1 ................................................................. West Bridgford () 6 Dunkirk () 4 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-3 West Bridgford win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Leicester Nirvana () 1 Oadby Town () 3 ................................................................. Long Melford () 3 Northampton ON Chenecks () 2 ................................................................. Whitton United () 4 Ipswich Wanderers () 3 ................................................................. Newmarket Town () 0 Walsham Le Willows () 0 ................................................................. Hadleigh United () 3 Mildenhall Town () 4 ................................................................. Peterborough N Star () 0 Potton United () 1 ................................................................. Diss Town () 1 Framlingham Town () 0 ................................................................. Thetford Town () 2 Wellingborough Town () 0 ................................................................. Burton Park Wanderers () 0 AFC Sudbury () 0 ................................................................. Gorleston () 5 Swaffham Town () 0 ................................................................. Haverhill Rovers () 2 Norwich United () 1 ................................................................. Eynesbury Rovers () 7 Desborough Town () 3 ................................................................. Wellingborough Whitworth () 1 Harborough Town () 6 ................................................................. Woodbridge Town () 9 Biggleswade United () 8 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Woodbridge Town win 9-8 on penalties ................................................................. Stowmarket Town () 2 Rothwell Corinthians () 1 ................................................................. Wroxham () 5 Arlesey Town () 0 ................................................................. Wythenshawe Amateurs () 5 Shelley () 3 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Wythenshawe Amateurs win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Runcorn Town () 2 Thackley () 1 ................................................................. Eccleshill United () 0 Silsden () 3 ................................................................. AFC Darwen () 2 Barnoldswick Town () 4 At full time: 0-1 After extra time: 2-4 ................................................................. Northwich Victoria () 1 Padiham () 0 ................................................................. Daisy Hill () 0 Colne () 2 ................................................................. Athersley Recreation () 1 Charnock Richard () 4 ................................................................. Irlam () 2 Liversedge () 1 ................................................................. Maine Road () 0 Squires Gate () 5 ................................................................. Congleton Town () 4 Burscough () 3 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Congleton Town win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Hanley Town () 3 Lye Town () 1 ................................................................. Rugby Town () 0 Worcester City () 2 ................................................................. Sporting Khalsa () 2 Boldmere St. Michaels () 1 ................................................................. Highgate United () 0 AFC Bridgnorth () 3 ................................................................. Stourport Swifts () 1 Coventry United () 3 ................................................................. Gresley Rovers () 2 Wellington () 0 ................................................................. Cowes Sports () 1 Totton & Eling () 0 ................................................................. Basingstoke Town () 6 Bournemouth FC () 5 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Basingstoke Town win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Camberley Town () 5 Blackfield & Langley () 4 At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Camberley Town win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Shaftesbury Town () 7 Fawley () 8 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 5-6 Fawley win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Tadley Calleva () 1 Alresford Town () 0 ................................................................. Westbury United () 0 Binfield () 2 ................................................................. Bemerton Heath Harleq. () 2 Horndean () 1 ................................................................. Christchurch () 8 Ascot United () 7 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Christchurch win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. AFC Portchester () 4 Sandhurst Town () 0 ................................................................. Odd Down () 1 Helston Athletic () 4 ................................................................. Wellington AFC () 6 Bodmin Town () 5 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Wellington AFC win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Plymouth Parkway () 6 Saltash United () 5 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Plymouth Parkway win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Millbrook () 0 Bridgwater Town () 1 ................................................................. Penrith AFC () 3 Pickering Town () 2 ................................................................. Northallerton Town () 1 Billingham Town () 4 ................................................................. Sunderland RCA () 3 Durham City () 1 ................................................................. Whickham () 4 West Allotment Celtic () 2 At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Whickham win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Glasshoughton Welfare () 3 Knaresborough Town () 5 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Knaresborough Town win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Redbridge () 0 Harpenden Town () 2 ................................................................. Hebburn Town () 4 Hemsworth MW () 1 ................................................................. Consett () 3 Sunderland Ryhope CW () 2 ................................................................. Harlow Town () 5 Enfield 1893 FC () 1 ................................................................. Clapton () 7 Sporting Bengal United () 8 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 5-6 Sporting Bengal United win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Marske United () 3 North Shields () 0 ................................................................. Hoddesdon Town () 1 Clacton () 2 ................................................................. New Salamis () 1 Colney Heath () 0 ................................................................. Garforth Town () 0 Whitley Bay () 3 ................................................................. Southend Manor () 0 Ware () 5 ................................................................. Walthamstow () 3 London Lions () 2 ................................................................. Ashington AFC () 2 Goole () 1 ................................................................. Saffron Walden Town () 4 Little Oakley () 2 ................................................................. Stansted () 3 Takeley () 2 ................................................................. Cockfosters () 4 Stanway Rovers () 2 ................................................................. Hullbridge Sports () 0 Hadley () 2 ................................................................. Longridge Town () 2 Winsford United () 1 ................................................................. Sawbridgeworth Town () 2 Romford () 1 ................................................................. Brantham Athletic () 4 Benfleet () 3 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Brantham Athletic win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Oxhey Jets () 1 Bishop's Cleeve () 0 ................................................................. Corinthian () 2 Sheerwater () 1 ................................................................. K Sports () 2 Steyning Town () 0 ................................................................. Eastbourne United () 0 Horley Town () 1 ................................................................. Knaphill () 0 Deal Town () 4 ................................................................. Bearsted () 3 Peacehaven & Telscombe () 5 ................................................................. Spelthorne Sports () 1 Virginia Water () 0 ................................................................. Sheppey United () 1 Sutton Athletic () 0 ................................................................. Corsham Town () 6 Farnham Town () 5 At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Corsham Town win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Hamworthy United () 3 Calne Town () 0 ................................................................. Badshot Lea () 4 Amesbury Town () 0 ................................................................. Hamble Club () 2 Reading City () 1 ................................................................. Frimley Green () 1 Fareham Town () 0 ................................................................. Bashley () 8 Whitchurch United () 2 ................................................................. Brockenhurst () 0 Lymington Town () 1 ................................................................. Keynsham Town () 1 Exmouth () 3 ................................................................. Billingshurst () 0 Westside () 2 ................................................................. Lordswood (19:45) Hanworth Villa ................................................................. Molesey () 0 Southall () 7 ................................................................. AFC Croydon Athletic () 0 Sutton Common Rovers () 3 ................................................................. Glebe () 1 Whyteleafe () 3 ................................................................. Broadbridge Heath () 3 Raynes Park Vale () 1 ................................................................. Alfold () 9 Shoreham () 1 ................................................................. Saltdean United () 1 Eastbourne Town () 3 ................................................................. Kennington () 0 Erith & Belvedere () 1 ................................................................. Langney Wanderers () 3 Tower Hamlets () 1 ................................................................. Abbey Rangers () 3 Welling Town () 1 ................................................................. Oakwood () 2 Cobham () 0 ................................................................. Tunbridge Wells () 1 Erith Town () 0 ................................................................. Newhaven () 6 Lingfield () 4 At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Newhaven win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Broadfields United () 3 Loxwood () 0 ................................................................. Redhill () 0 Egham Town () 0 ................................................................. Fisher () 2 Horsham YMCA () 0 ................................................................. Newton Abbot Spurs () 3 St Austell () 0 ................................................................. Portland United () 0 Clevedon Town () 1 ................................................................. Kirkley & Pakefield () 1 Cogenhoe United () 2 ................................................................. Skelmersdale United () 3 Penistone Church () 2 ................................................................. Thornaby () 2 Bridlington Town () 0 ................................................................. Wednesday, September 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tavistock v Bradford Town (1930/1830) Willand Rovers v Bridport (1930/1830) Heaton Stannington v West Auckland Town (1930/1830) Mile Oak v Beckenham Town (1930/1830) Carlton Town v Loughborough University (1945/1845) Bottesford Town v Selston (1945/1845) Sherborne Town v Street (1945/1845) Roman Glass St George v Flackwell Heath (1945/1845) Dunstable Town v Thame Rangers (1945/1845) Blackstones v Boston Town (1945/1845) Pinchbeck United v St Neots Town (1945/1845) Litherland Remyca v Ashton Athletic (1945/1845) Campion v Albion Sports (1945/1845) Baffins Milton Rovers v AFC Stoneham (1945/1845) Crook Town AFC v Yorkshire Amateur (1945/1845) Godmanchester Rovers v Ely City (1945/1845) Guisborough Town v Newton Aycliffe (1945/1845) Park View v Hashtag United (1945/1845) Baldock Town v St Margaretsbury (1945/1845) Bishop Auckland v Hall Road Rangers (1945/1845) West Essex v Crawley Green (1945/1845) Ilford v Halstead Town (1945/1845) Guildford City v Canterbury City (1945/1845) Balham v Hassocks (1945/1845) Colliers Wood United v Hollands & Blair (1945/1845) Stansfeld v Punjab United (1945/1845) Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe (2000/1900) Avro v Bootle (2000/1900) Thursday, September 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) St Helens Town v Cammell Laird (1945/1845)