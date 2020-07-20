FA Cup Summaries

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) Semi-finals ................................................................. Manchester United (0) 1 Scorers: Bruno Fernandes 85pen Yellow card: Pogba 71 Subs used: Martial 47 (Bailly), Pogba 55 (Fred), Greenwood 56 (James), Ighalo 79 (Rashford), Fosu-Mensah 79 (Wan-Bissaka) Chelsea (1) 3 Scorers: O. Giroud 45+11, M. Mount 46, H. Maguire 74og Subs used: Abraham 80 (Giroud), Hudson-Odoi 80 (Willian), Loftus-Cheek 86 (Kovačić), Pedro 91 (Mount) Referee: Mike Dean .................................................................