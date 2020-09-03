Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

NEW DELHI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has banned a member of India's ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and hate, as Mark Zuckerberg's company finds itself caught in a political debate over alleged bias in its handling of content in India.

The company said it had banned politician Raja Singh from Facebook and Instagram under its "dangerous individuals and organizations" policy.

The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi, Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)