Facebook beats quarterly revenue expectations

28 Jan 2021 / 05:09 H.

    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by increased ad spending by businesses to capitalize on a holiday shopping season driven online by the pandemic.

    Total revenue, which comprises primarily of advertising revenue, rose to $28.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $21.08 billion, a year earlier.

    Analysts on average estimated quarterly revenue of $26.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Fransisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

