Facebook's oversight board has received appeal from 'user' in Trump ban case

24 Feb 2021 / 04:11 H.

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's oversight board has received a "user statement" for the case it is deciding about whether the social media company was right to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, a board spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

    Facebook handed the case to its independent board in January. The board's process gave administrators of Trump's Facebook page the option to submit a statement challenging Facebook's decision.

    The spokeswoman said the board would have no further comment until it had issued a decision.

    The news was first reported by the UK's Channel 4 News.

    (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

