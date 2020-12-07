SEARCH
Facebook's renamed cryptocurrency is still "wolf in sheep's clothing" - German FinMin

07 Dec 2020 / 23:43 H.

    BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - It will take more than renaming Facebook's cryptocurrency to address the concerns regulators have about authorising its launch in Germany and Europe, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

    In a statement after a video conference of G7 finance ministers at which cryptocurrencies were discussed, Scholz said that relaunching Libra under its new name of Diem was only a cosmetic change.

    "A wolf in sheep's clothing is still a wolf," he said. "It is clear to me that Germany and Europe cannot and will not accept its entry into the market while the regulatory risks are not adequately addressed."

    He added: "We must do everything possible to make sure the currency monopoly remains in the hands of states." (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)

