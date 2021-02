Feb 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.

The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/02/the-real-story-of-what-happened-with-news-on-facebook-in-australia. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)