FACTBOX-AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

* For FACTBOX on vaccines and treatments, click: (Updates with positive data on vaccine's early-stage trial) July 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday. Drugmakers are racing to combat the pandemic that has now killed nearly 600,000 people. There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has said AstraZeneca's shot is one of the leading candidates. Here are the main details about AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine and its supply and production deals: TYPE: * The shot, AZD1222, is a recombinant viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University. * It is licensed to AstraZeneca. * Uses weakened version of a common-cold virus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity. PROTECTION DURATION: * Likely to provide protection for about a year. EXPECTED COST: * An AZD1222 shot would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe, according to Italy's health ministry. * AstraZeneca does not expect to profit from it during the pandemic. * Costs in other regions not disclosed. TRIALS: * Late-stage trials are currently underway in Britain, Brazil And South Africa and are due to start in the United States. * Mexico is in talks to run trials. TIMELINE: * Data showed that the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, with a stronger immune response in 10 people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days. * Data from late-stage studies is expected by August to September. * Delivery of first dose expected between September and October. * Experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop. TARGET DOSES: * More than 2.1 billion TIE-UPS: * Under U.S. backing, AstraZeneca has tied-up with IQVIA to speed up trials. Even before indications or conclusive evidence of the vaccine's success or failure, AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce and supply the shot. MANUFACTURING DEALS: (Most recent first) FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER Fundação Brazil $127 About 30 Osvaldo Cruz million million doses (Fiocruz) Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical Pharmaceutical trial supply Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million Biosciences doses per month Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and packaging Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million BioSolutions doses Serum Institute India Undisclosed One billion of India doses for low and middle-income countries, with 400 million before end of 2020 Oxford UK Undisclosed Undisclosed Biomedica doses SUPPLY DEALS: (Most recent first) REGION/FIRM DOSES FUNDING DELIVERIES FURTHER Russia/R-Pharm Unspecified Unknown Unknown Japan/Daiichi Unspecified Unknown Unknown Sankyo France, 300 750 million By end of Germany, Italy million, euros for 2020 and the with option 300 mln Netherlands of under Inclusive additional Vaccines 100 million Alliance (IVA) Italy (part of 75 million 185 million By end of IVA) euros 2020 Serum Institute One Unknown 400 million of India billion, before the unspecified end of 2020 number of doses will go to India Epidemic 300 million $750 Some before response group million, end of 2020 CEPI and with $383 Vaccine from CEPI alliance GAVI United States 300 million $1.2 By Oct billion United Kingdom 100 million Unknown By Sept/Oct * AstraZeneca is also in talks with Japan, Spain, and China. Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases ($1 = 0.8850 euros) ($1 = 0.8156 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely, Nick Macfie and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)