FACTBOX-Back to lockdown: the new French measures to contain COVID-19 spread

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of strict new measures on Wednesday aimed at curbing a resurgence in the COVID-19 epidemic.

Below are the main measures he announced:

* People will have to remain in their homes and only venture outside if they have a justification for doing that. Macron said it would be similar to a lockdown in spring, when people were allowed outside for medical reasons, for essential work, to attend school, to make essential purchases or for one hour of daily exercise.

* Anyone outside their home will need to carry a document justifying their presence outside. This can be checked by police.

* Schools will remain open, a departure from the last lockdown in the spring when all educational establishments were shut down.

* Universities will close.

* Cafes, restaurants and shops will shut down unless they are deemed to be selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. This can be reviewed after two weeks.

* State services for the public will remain open, including municipal services.

* All those who can work from home should do so.

* The measures are to come into effect from 00:01 am on Friday morning and will remain in force until Dec. 1.

