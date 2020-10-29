SEARCH
FACTBOX-Back to lockdown: the new French measures to contain COVID-19 spread

29 Oct 2020 / 03:48 H.

    PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of strict new measures on Wednesday aimed at curbing a resurgence in the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Below are the main measures he announced:

    * People will have to remain in their homes and only venture outside if they have a justification for doing that. Macron said it would be similar to a lockdown in spring, when people were allowed outside for medical reasons, for essential work, to attend school, to make essential purchases or for one hour of daily exercise.

    * Anyone outside their home will need to carry a document justifying their presence outside. This can be checked by police.

    * Schools will remain open, a departure from the last lockdown in the spring when all educational establishments were shut down.

    * Universities will close.

    * Cafes, restaurants and shops will shut down unless they are deemed to be selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. This can be reviewed after two weeks.

    * State services for the public will remain open, including municipal services.

    * All those who can work from home should do so.

    * The measures are to come into effect from 00:01 am on Friday morning and will remain in force until Dec. 1.

    (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

