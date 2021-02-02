FACTBOX-Biden's COVID-19 relief plan vs. Senate Republicans counter-proposal

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion package to fight the coronavirus and help those affected by it. A group of 10 Senate Republicans has proposed a smaller $600 billion package.
Here is how the two plans compare:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Biden's plan calls for a national vaccination program, more rapid testing and additional medical equipment. It also would hire 100,000 new public-health workers to help with contact tracing and vaccine outreach. Cost: $160 billion
The Republican plan would also set up a national vaccination program, expand testing and equipment, and reimburse hospitals and other medical providers. Cost: $160 billion
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
Biden has called for an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits through September. Cost: $350 billion
The Republicans have proposed an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits through June 30. Cost: $130 billion
DIRECT PAYMENTS
Biden is seeking a third round of direct payments of up to $1,400 per person, though details remain unclear. Cost: $465 billion
Republicans are proposing an additional $1,000 per person, with an additional $500 for children and other dependents. Benefits would be targeted at people who earn less than $50,000 per year or families that earn less than $100,000. Cost: $220 billion
AID TO STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
Biden: $350 billion
Republicans: None
SCHOOLS
Biden: $130 billion to help K-12 reopen; $35 billion for higher education
Republicans: $20 billion for K-12; nothing for higher education
SMALL BUSINESS
Biden: $15 billion in small business grants; $35 billion in low-interest loans
Republicans: $50 billion for low-interest loans
CHILD CARE
Biden: Expand tax credits to help families cover up to $3,600 in child-care costs, at a cost of $120 billion; provide $25 billion for child care providers and $15 billion in block grants
Republicans: $20 billion in block grants
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Biden: Extend a foreclosure moratorium until Sept. 30; provide an additional $30 billion in rental and utility-bill aid; $5 billion in housing for the homeless
PAID LEAVE
Biden would require companies and the federal government to offer paid leave for workers concerned about the coronavirus and cover the cost for small and medium-sized businesses.
FOOD ASSISTANCE
Biden: Expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as "food stamps", and expand aid for women and children. Cost: Not publicized
Republicans: Similar provisions. Cost: $12 billion
MISCELLANEOUS
Biden: Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour; $4 billion for mental health and substance abuse services; $20 billion for veterans' health; health-insurance subsidies; $20 billion for public transit; $20 billion for American Indian tribes; $10 billion for cyber defense programs
Republicans: $4 billion for mental-health and substance abuse services (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Aurora Ellis)