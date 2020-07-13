FACTBOX-Britain's new immigration system: How many points do you need?

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain has added further detail to its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, first announced in February, including new provisions for health workers and graduates. Here is how the points-based system will work: SKILLED WORKERS EU and non-EU workers will be assessed by the same system to determine whether they can enter the country to work. There will be no cap on the number of people who can qualify under the scheme. The system allows workers whose salary is below a determined 'going rate' (1) for their occupation, or a general 25,600 pound ($33,310) minimum, to still qualify for entry if they have advanced qualifications in their field, or want to work in an industry where there is a shortage of workers. Applicants must: 1. Have a job offer from an approved sponsor 2. Have a job that is deemed to be sufficiently skilled 3. Speak English In addition, applicants must earn enough points through three additional criteria: 1. Education level 2. How their salary compares with the going rate for the field in which they wish to work 3. Whether there is a shortage of workers in their field To qualify for entry, an applicant must score 70 points or more. Points are allocated as below: Points MANDATORY Offer of job by approved sponsor 20 Job at appropriate skill level 20 Speaks English at required level 10 SALARY Above going rate (1) for occupation, or 20 over £25,600 (2) (whichever is higher) Up to 10% below going rate, or up to 10 10% below £25,600 (whichever is higher) 10-20% below going rate, or 10-20% 0 below £25,600 (whichever is higher) OTHER Job in a shortage occupation (3) 20 Education qualification: PhD in subject 10 relevant to the job Education qualification: PhD in a STEM 20 (4) subject relevant to the job Applicant is classed as a 'new entrant' 20 to the labour market (3) The government said in a policy paper that further criteria could be added as the system develops, such as age or experience. ADDITIONAL VISA ROUTES Additional visa schemes have also been announced, including: - A Health and Care Visa for key health professionals, providing faster and cheaper processing. - From summer 2021, international students completing undergraduate or master's degrees will be able to stay in Britain for two years. Those completing a PhD will be able to stay for three years. NOTES (1) The 'going rate' is an occupation-specific salary threshold. The government's Migration Advisory Committee has recommended this is set at the 25th percentile of the full-time annual earnings distribution for that occupation. Some industries will use different measures. (2) £25,600 is the general salary threshold (3) Shortage occupations and new entrant criteria will be determined by the Migration Advisory Committee. (4) Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)