FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, first test

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Factbox on the first test between Australia and India, which begins on Thursday:

WHEN?

Dec. 17-21 (2:30 p.m. local time/0400 GMT)

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval (21,000 restricted capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian)

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Bruce Oxenford

Third umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: David Boon

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 1

Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine

Team (likely): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

INDIA

World ranking: 3

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Virat Kohli

Team (likely): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

PREVIOUS ADELAIDE OVAL TESTS

1948 - Australia won by an innings and 16 runs

1967 - Australia won by 146 runs

1978 - Australia won by 47 runs

1981 - Match drawn

1985 - Match drawn

1992 - Australia won by 38 runs

1999 - Australia won by 285 runs

2003 - India won by four wickets

2008 - Match drawn

2012 - Australia won by 298 runs

2014 - Australia won by 48 runs

2018 - India won by 31 runs

REMAINING FIXTURES

Dec. 26-30 Second test Melbourne Cricket Ground (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT)

Jan. 7-11 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT)

Jan. 15-19 Fourth test the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )