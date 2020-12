FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India - T20I series

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Twenty20 international series between Australia and India, which begins on Friday:

FIXTURES (Start at 7.10 p.m. local, 0810 GMT)

Dec. 4 First T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra

Dec. 6 Second T20I Sydney Cricket Ground

Dec. 8 Third T20I Sydney Cricket Ground

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 2

Captain: Aaron Finch

Coach: Justin Langer

Top ranked batsman: Aaron Finch (3)

Top ranked bowler: Ashton Agar (3)

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

INDIA

World ranking: 3

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: KL Rahul (4)

Top ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (11)

Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

T20I HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 20

Australia wins: 8

India wins: 11

No result: 1

LAST THREE SERIES

2018-19 Australia beat India 2-0

2018-19 Series drawn 1-1

2017-18 Series drawn 1-1