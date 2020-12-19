SEARCH
FACTBOX-Cricket-Lowest innings totals in test cricket

19 Dec 2020 / 13:42 H.

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of the 10 lowest scores in a single innings in test match cricket after India were dismissed for 36 by Australia in the second innings of the first test on Saturday.

    26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

    30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

    30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

    35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

    36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

    36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

    36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

    38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

    42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

    42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888 (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

