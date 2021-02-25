FACTBOX-Cricket-Shortest matches in test cricket since 1900

Feb 25 (Reuters) - List of the shortest matches in test cricket by days since 1900 after India defeated England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third test on Thursday.

All 13 matches were completed in two days.

1912 - Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 88 runs in Manchester

1912 - England beat South Africa by 10 wickets in London

1921 - Australia beat England by 10 wickets in Nottingham

1931 - Australia beat West Indies by an innings and 122 runs in Melbourne

1936 - Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 184 runs in Johannesburg

1946 - Australia beat New Zealand by an innings and 103 runs in Wellington

2000 - England beat West Indies by an innings and 39 runs in Leeds

2002 - Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 198 runs in Sharjah

2005 - South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 21 runs in Cape Town

2005 - New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 294 runs in Harare

2017 - South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs in Port Elizabeth

2018 - India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in Bengaluru

2021 - India beat England by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)